Virginia man arrested after road rage incident in Dartmouth
A Virginia man was allegedly driving drunk Saturday night when police said he pointed a gun at a woman while they were stopped at a traffic light in Dartmouth.
Authorities received a call from a woman who reported a man driving a dark-colored truck with Virginia license plates had flashed a gun at her near Shaw’s market on State Road at about 8:10 p.m., Dartmouth police said in a statement.
An officer found a truck matching the woman’s description on Faunce Corner Road and arrested 56-year-old Michael Couture of Hampton, Va.
“Couture admitted that he had been involved in a road rage incident,” the statement said.
Police found a 9mm handgun, an open bottle of alcohol, and several empty bottles of alcohol inside Couture’s truck, police said.
Couture was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, improper storage of a firearm, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, second offense operating under the influence of liquor, and possession of an open container of alcohol inside a vehicle.
