Virginia man arrested after road rage incident in Dartmouth

A Virginia man was allegedly driving drunk Saturday night when police said he pointed a gun at a woman while they were stopped at a traffic light in Dartmouth.

Authorities received a call from a woman who reported a man driving a dark-colored truck with Virginia license plates had flashed a gun at her near Shaw’s market on State Road at about 8:10 p.m., Dartmouth police said in a statement.

An officer found a truck matching the woman’s description on Faunce Corner Road and arrested 56-year-old Michael Couture of Hampton, Va.