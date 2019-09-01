Zachary, 16, likes to help others

Zachary has made tremendous progress in his current placement and he feels he is ready to be placed with a family. Zachary is very invested in the adoption process and wants to attend adoption events and learn about families. Zachary is very insightful and one time shared with his social worker that he feels he would have more to smile about if he was placed with a family.

He likes to participate in extracurricular programs that his current placement offers including basketball. His teachers report that he is a pleasure to have in class and he is often found helping other students.

Legally freed for adoption, Zachary will need a family that is able to help him maintain connections with his grandfather. Zachary could be placed in a single or two parent family with or without older children. A family that has pets or is willing to have a pet would be Zachary’s wish.

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love, and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have “a permanent place to call home.”