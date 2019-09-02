Boy received an electrical shock that threw him into the water in Provincetown

He received an electrical shock that threw him into the water, Trovato said.

Around 3 p.m., an 11-year-old boy was preparing to dive off MacMillan Pier in Provincetown when he stepped on a foot-wide metal plate that spans the length of the concrete pier. The plate is part of an expansion joint, a connection on the pier designed to hold pieces together during natural expansions and contractions.

A boy was thrown off a Provincetown pier Sunday afternoon after receiving an electrical shock from a metal joint on the concrete pier, Provincetown Fire Chief Michael Trovato said. The man who then jumped in and saved him received a shock from the same metal.

A 25-year-old man dove into the water to rescue the boy. After pulling him back onto the pier, the man stepped on the same plate, receiving a shock himself, Trovato said.

Provincetown emergency medical services responded to the scene and evaluated both of the victims. The 11-year-old was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, but the 25-year-old declined medical assistance. Both were visiting Provincetown for the weekend, Trovato said.

Within an hour, the 25-year-old wasn’t feeling well and went to Cape Cod Hospital as well. Trovato did not know the condition of either victim, but said the boy was in stable condition when he left the pier Sunday.

Although officials do not know what caused the unexpected electricity, Trovato said they are working to get answers.

“Power to the pier has been turned off until they have an electrical engineer evaluate the situation and figure out why that happened,” Trovato said.

