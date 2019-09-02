Former union treasurer sentenced for embezzling from the group for 9 years

A former treasurer of a Worcester union was sentenced to one year of probation for embezzling $37,000 over a nine-year period.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that Ivar Carlson was treasurer for the Local B-395 of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees when he wrote checks from the union’s bank account to cash and then used that money “for his own personal enrichment.”

The embezzlement occurred from 2007 to 2016, prosecutors said.