Harvard student who was denied entry into US makes it to campus in time for start of classes

Ismail Ajjawi, a 17-year-old Palestinian student who lives in Lebanon, had a valid visa to study in the United States but was put on a flight back home after being questioned by immigration officials at Logan. He was reportedly turned away because of political posts his friends made on social media that were critical of the United States, and the Department of Homeland Security said he was deemed inadmissible and his visa was canceled.

A Harvard University freshman who was denied entry into the United States at Logan Airport last month has arrived on campus in time for the start of classes Tuesday.

That decision drew immediate backlash amid widespread support for the teenager, who grew up in a refugee camp and received a Hope Fund scholarship from an international education nonprofit called Amideast. He is one of about a dozen freshman receiving the Hope Fund scholarship this year.

In a statement Monday, Ajjawi’s family said they were grateful for all the support they’ve received in Lebanon, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C.

“The last 10 days have been difficult and anxiety-filled, but we are most grateful for the thousands of messages of support and particularly the work of Amideast,” they said. “We hope now that everyone can respect our and Ismail’s privacy and he can now simply focus on settling into college and his important class work.”

The Harvard Crimson first reported that Ajjawi had arrived on campus Monday.

Amideast leaders thanked Harvard President Lawrence Bacow and other Harvard officials “for their efforts to ensure that this young man was able to enter the Class of 2023 with his peers.”

“We are pleased that Ismail’s Harvard dream will come true after all,” said Amideast president and CEO Theodore Kattouf. “Ismail is a bright young man whose hard work, intelligence and drive enabled him to overcome the challenges that Palestinian refugee youth continue to face in order to earn a scholarship.”

