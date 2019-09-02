Markey, Kennedy appear at the same Labor Day breakfast

It did not appear that the two politicians crossed paths at the event.

Draped from one gilded balcony in the lofty ballroom was a giant official campaign banner declaring “Ed Markey, US Senate” in red-white-and-blue, placed by some members of the Greater Boston Labor Council. Across the room, other members of the council, supporters of Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, had placed a banner of their own: “Kennedy for Senate.”

Kicking off Massachusetts’ marquee Labor Day breakfast in Boston, one emcee described the state’s labor movement as a “family.” A glance around the room was all it took to see that there’s some domestic drama afoot.

The speeches from the event dais stressed the importance of solidarity between working Americans and Democrats to enhance workers rights and protect democracy itself from corporate greed and attacks by the Trump administration.

But alongside that message were multiple illustrations of how the potential primary contest between 38 year-old Kennedy and 73 year-old Markey is already dividing one of the key Democratic constituencies in the state.

Kennedy confirmed last week in a Facebook post that he is considering a primary challenge against Markey, who is running for reelection to his Senate seat in 2020. The four-term congressman, who is the grandson of the late senator Robert F. Kennedy and the son of former congressman Joe Kennedy II, said in the post that he is still weighing family considerations, what he has to offer Massachusetts voters, and what’s right in this political moment.

They jostled for real estate with a smaller contingent of Markey supporters, who flanked either side of the hotel entrance with much bigger and colorful signs paid for by Markey’s campaign.

Close to 200 Kennedy supporters lined both sides of the street in front of the historic Boston Park Plaza Hotel waiting for the Newton Democrat to arrive, many holding wooden stakes displaying small signs urging “Jump in Joe” and Ready for JK3!,” a reference to the shorthand common in political circles for Kennedy’s name. Behind them a parked tractor trailer boasted the name of the powerful Teamsters Local 25. On it hung a banner: “Labor for Kennedy.”

A supporter blew a baby blue whistle; Kennedy had been spotted. Chants of “Jump in Joe” started from the waiting supporters.

“This ultimately is not a question of anybody running against anyone else,” Kennedy told reporters as he approached the crowd, diligently avoiding any criticism of Markey. “You run for the seat.”

Around 150 of the people cheering on Kennedy were members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103. “We think Joe’s a younger, stronger advocate for labor,” said Lou Antonellis, the union’s business manager.

Markey supporters, although smaller in number, held signs outside the hotel as well, and inside the breakfast, numerous officials sported Markey stickers on their lapels.

“In a year that we need every foot soldier out trying to get Donald Trump out of the White House it makes no sense for there to be a family squabble in Massachusetts,” said Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, one of those wearing a Markey sticker. “It’s money, it’s resources, it’s time and energy better spent in flipping the Senate. It’s time and energy better spent getting Donald Trump out of office.”

Markey was among the officials who delivered remarks during the breakfast, and his pro-union stemwinder was warmly received. Kennedy did not speak and after shaking hands around the room, Kennedy left the event before the speeches began.

In his remarks, Markey recounted his father’s working class experience and the many wrongs he believes President Trump has visited on working Americans. He then held up a small white plastic card that allows him to vote on the Senate floor and said that he considers it a union card.

“I will have your back on the Senate floor every single day I am there,” Markey told the cheering crowd.

