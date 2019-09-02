Multi-alarm fire displaces six families in Everett

A multi-alarm fire tore through a home in Everett early Monday, displacing several families.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts responded following a fire at 87 Madison Avenue to help six families displaced in the blaze.

According to a Facebook post from the Everett Firefighters Union Local 143, firefighters responded to 87 Madison Avenue just after midnight for a three-alarm fire there in a a multi-story home. In a video posted by the firefighters union, flames leap out of the upper stories of the house and roar around the outside of the home.