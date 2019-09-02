Multi-alarm fire displaces six families in Everett
A multi-alarm fire tore through a home in Everett early Monday, displacing several families.
The Red Cross of Massachusetts responded following a fire at 87 Madison Avenue to help six families displaced in the blaze.
According to a Facebook post from the Everett Firefighters Union Local 143, firefighters responded to 87 Madison Avenue just after midnight for a three-alarm fire there in a a multi-story home. In a video posted by the firefighters union, flames leap out of the upper stories of the house and roar around the outside of the home.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated.
