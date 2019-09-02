One year on the job, Boston police commissioner earns praise for outreach

For Gross, it’s a belief that has guided him since his early days as a patrol officer.

In his first year as Boston police commissioner, William G. Gross has undertaken a personal goodwill tour of the city, serving as an ambassador for the 2,100-member force in a determined effort to build trust with residents. He’s a mainstay at community events, and he visits crime scenes at all hours, conferring with investigators, comforting family members, and urging residents to come forward with tips.

He’s a fixture at festivals and Father’s Day walks, neighborhood basketball games and bike rides for peace. In his trademark wide-brimmed hat, he shakes hand after hand, readily offers hugs, and smiles for photos.

“No matter what rank I was, I was always out in the community,” Gross said. “I believe that all of the people that paved the way for me to be here in this capacity have created a passion in me. I’m proud to be here and I’m proud to serve, and I vow to work in partnership with the community.”

Since taking the helm of the department last August, Gross has won praise for his tireless outreach efforts, particularly in neighborhoods where trust in law enforcement can be tenuous, and his staunch defense of his officers’ professionalism.

But as the first black commissioner in a city with a troubled history of race relations, Gross has faced pressure to bring about quick change, and community members have questioned the pace — and scope — of progress in hiring racial minorities and improving public accountability.

“I didn’t have a whole lot of great expectations, mainly because I knew that him being appointed wasn’t going to change very much,” said Monica Cannon-Grant, a community organizer and chief executive of Violence in Boston Inc., a violence-prevention group. “Communities of color still have trust issues with the police department that need to be addressed.”

Cannon-Grant said she would like to see community engagement that goes beyond “basketball or ice cream.” Patrol officers, detectives, and gang unit members need to truly know the people who live in Boston’s neighborhoods, she said.

“It’s been a year of photo ops, and it’s like, we get it,” she said. “Black and brown kids are still being racially profiled by the police department.”

Gross, 55, was sworn in as commissioner in August 2018, the first African-American person to lead the nation’s first police department. It marked the culmination of a steady rise through the ranks, starting as a 21-year-old cadet in 1985. That experience has given him credibility with the rank-and-file many top brass take years to build, some said.

“It’s a different perspective when you actually have a working cop who moves into a position of power,” said Michael Talbot, a Boston police detective and the director of governmental affairs for the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police. “He’s gone through what many of us have. He’s not somebody who sat at a desk and read a book and never did the street work.”

Gross said he is a strong believer in community policing, an approach credited for sharp declines in crime in Boston and elsewhere. In September, the department created a bureau of community engagement focused on building relationships between the police and residents, something colleagues say Gross excels at.

“I’ve always found him to be engaging and likable and accessible, and I think those are some of his greatest strengths,” said Dan Conley, the former Suffolk district attorney. “He also understands, appreciates, and emphasizes community policing strategies, which have been working in Boston for at least a decade or two.”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins lauded Gross for creating the bureau and devoting more resources to investigating unsolved homicides.

“His compassion for the neighborhoods experiencing violence and trauma and his recognition of the need for second (and even third) chances with non-violent crimes is unmatched,” Rollins said in a statement. “I have a deep respect for him as a leader.”

The department has also started to equip more officers with body cameras, a longtime goal of advocates for police accountability. The union representing patrol officers opposed the cameras, but officers in South Boston, Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan, the South End and Back Bay, Allston, Brighton, and on the Youth Violence Strike Force — also known as the gang unit — now wear them.

“I’m glad he embraced the body camera program and fully committed to expanding it so all officers are using it. I know there was some pushback and concern,” Conley said. “Most of the time the body cameras show the police officers showing tremendous restraint in the face of mistreatment, discourtesy, and sometimes violence.”

Gross said he wants to hire, retain, and promote more minority officers so the department better reflects the racial makeup of the city. Since becoming commissioner, he has changed the academy curriculum to emphasize “fair and impartial policing” and hired a diversity recruitment officer to reach a broader pool of candidates.

“There are still negative perceptions and stereotypical views that they’re not welcome,” Gross acknowledged. “But that’s based on the negative history of the past. We’re on our way to making sure that we include everyone, and that’s an open invitation.”

The lower ranks of the department have become more diverse, but progress has been slow, said Sophia Hall, an attorney with Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights. She has filed public records lawsuits to urge the department to release more data on its hiring practices.

“We have now been having this conversation for nearly a dozen years,” Hall said. “We would really have hoped that’s something Gross would have tackled as soon as he hit the ground running.”

The most public controversy of Gross’s tenure came in November, when he denounced the American Civil Liberties Union on his personal Facebook page as “paper warriors” who are not on the city’s streets with police officers.

In a recent lawsuit, the ACLU had accused Boston police officers of unfairly labeling Central American teenagers as gang members and sharing that information with immigration authorities. Gross said he was trying to stress how hard officers work and how difficult the job can be, and the president of the patrolman’s union said he had been inundated with messages of support.

Carol Rose, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, said the group “doesn’t let a social media tiff get in the way of our relationship with the commissioner,” and said she was encouraged by his recent comments about police use of surveillance technology, such as facial recognition and drones.

“Commissioner Gross expressed appropriate concern about the unchecked use of surveillance technology,” Rose said. “It poses a real threat to community policing.”

Bishop John M. Borders III of Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan, where Gross was sworn in last August, said Gross hasn’t changed since becoming commissioner, but his position has elevated his message.

“When he says after a shooting — right after a violent crime in the black community — when he says we need to speak up and we need to step up, I think African-Americans in Boston hear that as words coming from one of their own,” he said. “And I think it carries a different weight and tone because of that.”

