Red line service halted because of trespasser on tracks
MBTA service on the Red Line between Central Square and Park Street stations has been halted, officials said.
“An individual made contact with the third rail at Central,” the agency posted on Twitter.
Bus shuttles have been added but riders should expect delays of at least 25 minutes. One train will run between Harvard Square and Alewife. Inbound trains will stop at Park Street and return south.
