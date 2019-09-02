Shark sighting temporarily closes Nauset Beach in Orleans for third day in a row
Nauset Beach in Orleans was temporarily closed for the third day in a row Monday after a shark was spotted offshore, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.
The beach closed at 2:50 p.m. for one hour when a great white shark was spotted roughly 100 yards from shore.
This is the 103rd beach closure on Cape Cod and the Islands since July 1, and the 86th since the beginning of August, according to a Globe tally.
