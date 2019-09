Sept. 3, 1954: In an unprecedented executive order, Governor Christian Herter empowered all retail food stores to remain open Sunday and Labor Day to meet the growing demand following the damaging hurricane earlier in the week. Fear was expressed, meanwhile, that 11 more names might be added to the list of 48 dead, as Coast Guardsmen made a fruitless search for a missing New Bedford fishing vessel known to have been caught in the hurricane.