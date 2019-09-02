What’s open, closed on Labor Day

Supermarkets: Open at owners’ discretion.

Convenience stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Taverns, bars: Open at owners’ discretion.

Banks: Closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Mail: US post offices closed; express delivery only.

MBTA: Subways and buses on Sunday schedule. Commuter rail on Sunday schedule. No service on F1 Hingham-Boston ferry. All other ferries will run on Sunday schedule. The Ride on a Sunday schedule. For more information, call 617-222-3200.

Boston traffic rules:Meters not enforced. All other parking rules apply.

Trash/recycling collection: Regular collection for Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Charlestown, Chinatown, Downtown, Fenway, the North End, South Boston, South End, and Roxbury. Collection in all other sections of the city will be delayed one day. To monitor your neighborhood’s trash and recycling schedule, download the Trash Day App at: https://www.boston.gov/trash-day-schedule