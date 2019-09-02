When life serves up more wakes than weddings

One night, we were pressed against the bar at the Seven O’s in Sunderland, where all the UMass students raced after the bars in Amherst closed, trying to get the bartender’s attention and Hite was screaming into my ear — literally screaming, because last call at the Seven O’s resembled something out of the Apocalypse, or at least “Apocalypse Now” — explaining the intrigue of student government.

He wasn’t a bad guy. He was just different. I grew up in Malden. He grew up in Brookline. Hite was fascinated with politics while I, as the Irish say, couldn’t be arsed.

When I went to UMass, I met this kid, Jon Hite, and he used to drive me up the wall.

I was thinking, “Jon, do you want a drink, or do you just want to bore me to death?”

It took me years to realize Hite was 21 going on 43. He was simply more mature than me. We’re lifelong friends and it was Hite on the phone at dawn the other day, telling me our mutual pal at UMass, Joe Quinlan, had died.

As different as Hite and I were, Quinlan was different from us. He grew up in Lowell, where Jack Kerouac grew up. And like Kerouac, Joe was an iconoclast, his own guy, always on the road, searching.

Joe got out of UMass a year ahead of me and got a job with the Associated Press in Springfield. I visited him at his office and it seemed so swish.

Joe was good at journalism but it wasn’t enough for him. He loved the law, its power to change things and lives for the better, so he went to law school and became a prosecutor in Hampden County. He was at the office law library late one night 30 years ago, researching his first big case when he stumbled upon a crime. A corrupt state cop named John Mace was trying to destroy records that showed he was stealing money to feed a gambling habit.

“What’s going on, John?” Joe said.

Mace replied by stabbing Joe repeatedly. Mace was a half-foot taller and 100 pounds heavier, but Joe held him off, Joe’s endurance honed by long-distance running being the only thing that saved him, as Mace, overweight and out of shape, simply tired.

Mace did 10 years in prison. Joe felt it was pointless to hold onto bitterness, so he forgave Mace and tried to move on.

After he got out of the hospital, Joe drove down to Boston and met me at the Harp + Bard in Dorchester. He had some 300 stitches. His face looked like Gerry Cheevers’s goalie mask, with all those scars. I tried to put him at ease, telling him there were some guys up Savin Hill Ave. with more stitches than him. He grimaced in pain as he laughed.

“I’m going back to work,” he told me.

When he visited Jon Hite after the stabbing, he asked Jon to follow him home because he feared someone might be following him.

Joe suffered from post-traumatic stress, and initially self-medicated with booze, which made things worse. So he got sober, because Joe was the type of guy who when he put his mind to it could do just about anything.

He resumed his Kerouac wanderlust, serving as a prosecutor in four Massachusetts counties and two in New Hampshire. He was named Massachusetts prosecutor of the year in 2008.

As a prosecutor, Joe liked sticking up for victims and the little guy, because he was that little guy, he was that victim. He was a fierce and loyal friend and a hell of an advocate.

We saw each other on occasion, traded e-mails, phone calls, and texts, those electronic communications becoming more regular after he was diagnosed with cancer. He fought it with all his might, but Joe’s luck always seemed harder than others.

I regret not seeing him before he died. I could say there was a lot going on in my life, but that’s a lame excuse. I should have made the time.

So, I’m on the phone with Hite, telling him that it’s not just Joe. So many people I care about are dying.

It started when Tommy Quin, a kid I grew up with, a great cop, died after a long battle with cancer. Quinna was the first in my circle of childhood friends to die, and he was the toughest of us, by far. As he lay dying, he was still working, from his hospital bed, nailing heroin dealers. But if Quinna could die, at 60, what chance did the rest of us stand?

Then Noel Whelan, a friend who did as much as anyone to bring marriage equality to Ireland, died of cancer. He was 50.

Then Saoirse Kennedy Hill died. I traded e-mails with Saoirse but didn’t know her. I have known her parents for more than 25 years. Her dad, Paul Hill, and I are pals and I had been thinking of reaching out to Paul, to float the idea of having Saoirse, an incoming senior at Boston College, be something of a mentor to my Brendan, a newly minted veteran who was about to start classes at BC as a 23-year-old freshman.

Instead, Paul and I began trading e-mails about his beautiful daughter. She was so young, so smart, so vibrant, so empathetic.

At her funeral, I put my hand on Paul’s shoulder, but I’m at a loss to comfort him. He and Courtney, Saoirse’s mother, have suffered too much already.

The news kept coming, none of it good.

Ricardo Morant, a scholar and gentleman, father of an old friend, Dolores Simonetti, dead. Professor Morant was the most down-to-earth, wordly academic I ever met.

Jimmy McCarthy, businessman, sports radio pioneer, dad to my friend Robin Pelissier, dead. I first spoke to Jimmy when I was a preteen and called up the Sports Huddle radio show that he hosted with Eddie Andelman and Mark Witkin, brazenly asking for a Sports Huddle sweatshirt. Eddie and Mark were hesitant, but Jimmy liked my chutzpah.

“Give the kid a sweatshirt,” he said, and they did.

Once, when they were on the air, Eddie said something derogatory about Bob Cousy so Jimmy took a swing at him.

I went to the wake for Gerry O’Neill, the legendary Boston Globe Spotlight editor. He died way too young. Gerry had more books in him.

The day after Gerry’s funeral, Jim Brett, the greatest mayor the city of Boston never had, called to say Don Rodman, the city’s greatest philanthropist, died. If you look up “mensch” in the dictionary, Don Rodman’s picture is there. Don made a ton of money, then gave it all away.

“He was,” Jim Brett said, “the best.”

But now he’s gone, like Quinna and Noel and Saoirse and Dr. Morant and Jim McCarthy and Gerry O’Neill and a couple of others I won’t even talk about because they killed themselves and their families are wrecked.

And so there I was, before the sun came up, talking to Hite, whining.

And it was like we were back at UMass, and Hite was acting twice his age, and he said this: “It sucks, but let’s face it, we are at an age when life serves us a lot more wakes than weddings.”

As much it kills me to admit this, because I’ll never hear the end of it, Hite is right.

Mortality is as much a part of life as living. That doesn’t make it any easier to negotiate. At the end of the day, all we have are our friends, our families and, if we’re lucky, faith in something bigger than ourselves, and a belief that it’s all been worth it.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at cullen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeCullen.