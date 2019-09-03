Coast Guard members based on the Cape helping with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts
Coast Guard members based in Massachusetts are pitching in with storm relief efforts in the Bahamas, where Hurricane Dorian has left a trail of devastation and killed at least five people.
Petty Officer Zachary Hupp, a Coast Guard spokesman, said a rescue swimmer based at Air Station Cape Cod was en route to the Bahamas on Tuesday, while another swimmer was posted in Clearwater, Fla.
In addition, Hupp said, two line officers from the air station are providing logistical support in the affected area. A separate crew — consisting of two pilots, a rescue swimmer, and a flight mechanic — is standing by on the Cape, Hupp said.
The hurricane has battered the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, known for their marinas, golf courses, and all-inclusive resorts. The Red Cross said more than 13,000 houses were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed, and UN officials said more than 60,000 people on islands will need food. Some 62,000 people will need clean drinking water, according to the Red Cross.
Air Station Cape Cod “operates with MH-60T Jayhawk helicopters and HC-144A Ocean Sentry fixed-wing aircraft, and is the only Coast Guard Aviation facility in the northeast,” its website says. “As such, ASCC is responsible for the waters from New Jersey to the Canadian border. Centrally located at Joint Base Cape Cod, ASCC maintains the ability to launch a helicopter and/or fixed-wing aircraft within 30 minutes of a call, 365 days-a-year, 24 hours-a-day, and in nearly all weather conditions.”
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.