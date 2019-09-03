Coast Guard members based on the Cape helping with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

Coast Guard members based in Massachusetts are pitching in with storm relief efforts in the Bahamas, where Hurricane Dorian has left a trail of devastation and killed at least five people.

Petty Officer Zachary Hupp, a Coast Guard spokesman, said a rescue swimmer based at Air Station Cape Cod was en route to the Bahamas on Tuesday, while another swimmer was posted in Clearwater, Fla.

In addition, Hupp said, two line officers from the air station are providing logistical support in the affected area. A separate crew — consisting of two pilots, a rescue swimmer, and a flight mechanic — is standing by on the Cape, Hupp said.