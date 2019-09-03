Fire extinguished at MBTA commuter rail facility in Somerville
Firefighters extinguished a small blaze at the MBTA Commuter Rail Maintenance Facility in Somerville early Tuesday morning, according to Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail system.
“There was a minor fire in the exhaust ventilation of the building, which is now extinguished. The cause will be investigated and there were no injuries or impacts to service,” Justin Thompson, a spokesman for Keolis, said in a statement early Tuesday.
In a pair of tweets shortly after 6 a.m., Cambridge fire said the fire had extended to the roof of the building, which it referred to by its prior name, the MBTA Boston Engine Terminal. The department said it had dispatched Engine 3, Squad 2, and Division 2 to assist in fighting the fire in Somerville.
A dispatcher for Somerville fire said about 6:45 a.m. that it was a working fire and the scene remained active, but could not confirm further details.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Working fire now on Somerville Box 1443 for 70 rear 3rd Av, the Boston Engine Terminal: @CambridgeMAFire Squad 2 & Division 2 are responding to the fire. Engine 5 & Ladder 1 en route to cover in Somerville. https://t.co/8ZkWZHPR4V— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) September 3, 2019
