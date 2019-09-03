Fire extinguished at MBTA commuter rail facility in Somerville

Firefighters extinguished a small blaze at the MBTA Commuter Rail Maintenance Facility in Somerville early Tuesday morning, according to Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail system.

“There was a minor fire in the exhaust ventilation of the building, which is now extinguished. The cause will be investigated and there were no injuries or impacts to service,” Justin Thompson, a spokesman for Keolis, said in a statement early Tuesday.

In a pair of tweets shortly after 6 a.m., Cambridge fire said the fire had extended to the roof of the building, which it referred to by its prior name, the MBTA Boston Engine Terminal. The department said it had dispatched Engine 3, Squad 2, and Division 2 to assist in fighting the fire in Somerville.