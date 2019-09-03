Fresh food, a focus on science, testing made easier: Boston schools embark on a new year

Thirty more schools that were built without kitchens will be equipped with sinks, refrigerators, ovens, and serving stations, so fresh meals can be prepared and offered on site under an initiative known as My Way Cafe, bringing the total number to 60.

The big news at the Boston Public Schools is the arrival of the new superintendent, Brenda Cassellius. But students and families will also notice a slew of other changes, large and small, this year. As the first day of school approaches — Thursday for grades 1 through 12, and Monday for kindergarten and preschool — here’s a quick rundown of the highlights:

The initiative, hatched by the Shah Family Foundation, allows students to choose from a range of hot and cold foods each day. On the menu for the first day of school: Buffalo chicken wraps, Greek salad, hamburgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, potato wedges, and a fruit and veggie bar.

A new home

The Eliot K-8 Innovation School will open its third campus this fall in a completely renovated building on Commercial Street in the North End that once served as the headquarters for Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign.

The three-story building, which overlooks the Charles River, will serve the upper grades and will feature more than a dozen classrooms, an art studio, a robotics-engineering lab, a media lab, and several learning nooks tucked inside triangular-like bay windows.

The city has spent $40 million renovating buildings for the Eliot, enabling it to expand in recent years from its longtime location on Charter Street.

Testing made easier (sort of)

For the first time, all sixth-graders will have the option to take the make-it-or-break admission test for the city’s exam schools in the convenience of their own school buildings this fall and during the school day.

Previously, the Independent School Entrance Exam was administered at a variety of sites on a Saturday in November.

The school system will also continue to hold the Saturday testing sessions, in part to accommodate Boston students who attend private or charter schools.

The school system has budgeted $364,000 toward the expanded effort. School officials are hoping expanded access to the test will help more from historically marginalized groups to gain admission to the exam schools. At Boston Latin School, for instance, just 20 percent of 2,400 students identify as black or Latino.

But questions persist over whether students will have enough academic preparation to score high enough on the test to gain admission.

More Einsteins (hopefully)

An overhaul of science instruction in grades 3 through 8, at a cost of $375,000 this year, aims to increasingly encourage students to think like scientists as they investigate, test out theories, and come up with solutions in a range of areas, from the earth sciences to biology.

Many of the lessons tie scientific concepts to the world students frequently engage in Boston. For instance, third-graders learn about the inner workings of the subway system as they study force, motion, friction, and magnetism in lessons that were developed in partnership with the MBTA and local universities.

The effort is being undertaken in part because the state is now judging performance in science as part of its revamped school accountability system.

There is reason for concern: Only 20 percent of the district’s fifth-graders scored “proficient” or higher on the science, engineering, and technology sections of the MCAS in 2018, as well as 12 percent of eighth-graders.

A free ride

All Boston students in grades 7 through 12 now qualify for free MBTA passes, a move that had long been pushed by the Boston Student Advisory Council, which criticized the school system’s transportation policy as unfair.

Although the school system had been giving free passes to tens of thousands of students, it was only for those who lived a certain distance from school. Consequently, that forced approximately 10,000 students who lived closer to their schools to buy their own passes or to embark on lengthy walks.

A last gasp

More than eighty 12th-graders from West Roxbury Academy and Urban Science Academy will move into a portion of the Irving Middle School in Roslindale.

The seniors are the only students who remain from the two schools after the School Committee voted last year to shut down the deteriorating West Roxbury High School complex. After the seniors graduate next June, West Roxbury Academy and Urban Science will cease to exist.

At the time of the School Committee vote, officials said the West Roxbury complex would eventually be demolished and a new secondary school would be constructed.

