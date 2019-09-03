Funeral held for Green Beret from Chicopee killed in Afganistan

Deleon-Figueroa was one of two Green Berets killed Aug. 21 as a result of small arms fire in Faryab province. He had served more than 13 years in the Army, deploying six times.

Police motorcycle units led the procession headed toward Bethany Assembly of God Church, the site of Deleon-Figueroa’s funeral, according to footage posted to WWLP-TV’s website. A private burial with full military honors was slated to follow at Massachusetts Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

A solemn funeral procession for US Army Master Sergeant Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa , a soldier from Chicopee who was killed in combat in Afghanistan on Aug. 21, made its way through central Massachusetts on Tuesday morning.

According to the Army, he deployed as an infantryman to Iraq in 2008 and to Afghanistan in 2010. As a Green Beret, he deployed to South America in 2015 and 2018, and to Afghanistan again in 2018 and 2019. In a statement, an Army spokesman referred to Deleon-Figueroa as “a native of Chicopee, Mass.”

During his career, Deleon-Figueroa had served as a special forces communications sergeant and a special operations and intelligence sergeant, and was posthumously promoted to master sergeant, authorities said.

Deleon-Figueroa’s posthumous awards included the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart Medal, and he earned more than 15 other awards and decorations during his career, according to the Army.

Master Sergeant Jose J. Gonzalez, 35, a California native, was also killed. He, too, was posthumously promoted to master sergeant.

“It was an honor having them serve within the ranks of 7th SFG (A). They were a part of our Family, and will not be forgotten,” said Colonel John W. Sannes in a statement.

Sannes added, “Our Priority is to now provide the best possible care to the Families of our fallen warriors. We ask that you keep their Families and teammates in your thoughts and prayers.”

