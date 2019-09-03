Hampshire College’s new leader: ‘Now we have to solve the problem that we created for ourselves’

The attention lavished on the freshmen reflects Wingenbach’s goal of setting the right tone as he seeks to shore up the liberal arts college after a semester in which many feared it might be headed for closure. On Tuesday, he planned to address the campus about Hampshire’s future.

AMHERST — It’s doubtful there are many college presidents who know the names of all the first-year students. But that’s the case at Hampshire College this year, where new President Ed Wingenbach welcomed the 13 new students Friday, met with their parents, and then dined with them again Monday night for the ritual Book and Bell Dinner.

Advertisement

In an interview in his office Friday, Wingenbach discussed the school’s finances, its standing with the region’s higher education accreditor, and his goals for a new semester as the school welcomes a larger-than-expected student body. He acknowledged that school leaders have their work cut out for them.

“We face a very large challenge with a very quick deadline,” he said. “Now we have to solve the problem that we created for ourselves.”

He took over as Hampshire’s eighth president last month, appointed in July after a whirlwind few months during which college trustees announced they would not take a 2019 entering class while they searched for a strategic partner to get the college to sound financial footing. That sparked months of intense debate on campus, the longest student sit-in in college history and ultimately, in April, the resignation of former President Miriam “Mim” Nelson and trustees leadership.

Among the 13 new students were several who had been accepted as early decision candidates, some who deferred entrance after being accepted for last year, and one whose parents are Hampshire alums.

Wingenbach said he asked them why they decided to come to Hampshire after the turmoil of last year, many said they considered going elsewhere and visited other campuses but ultimately decided to stick with Hampshire.

Advertisement

“They didn’t find the same kind of energy, the same sense of independence and challenge they could find here,” he said.

He said the entering families acknowledged the risk, but felt the opportunity was worth it. “It’s exciting to come and be a part of making this place work again,” said Wingenbach.

Including the new students, Hampshire’s enrollment will be between 700 and 750, up from the 600 school officials had projected earlier this summer.

For a school whose budget is as reliant on tuition dollars, these numbers matter a great deal.

Wingenbach also met with parents of returning Hampshire students Monday.

“They’re deeply committed to the unique opportunity that Hampshire provides for their kids and passionately committed to Hampshire, but also rightly skeptical given what happened last year,” he said.

He said a big part of his work this year would be to earn back the trust of many on and off campus who felt betrayed by the series of events that led to Hampshire’s enrollment being dangerously low this year.

In the coming weeks, he said, he will devote himself to preparing the college for a November evaluation by the New England Commission of Higher Education, which in May ordered the school to hire a new president, improve its board governance, and develop a realistic plan for long-term financial sustainability by November.

With a new lineup for the board in place and Wingenbach at the helm, Hampshire can cross the first two requirements off the list.

Advertisement

He said the school has made progress on the financial front, as well. When he was appointed in July, the college was estimating a $12 million deficit, assuming enrollment of 600 students. With the enrollment now closer to 750, and through decreasing expenses and a successful, ongoing fund-raising campaign, that gap is much smaller — though he couldn’t say exactly what it currently is.

Wingenbach said he has full confidence that Hampshire’s plan will receive approval by the accrediting body, and once that hurdle is past he believes he will be able to lead the college in recruiting for a full class for the fall of 2020.

Wingenbach said it will be up to trustees to decide whether Hampshire plans to recruit new students for a spring 2020 class. He declined to say whether he would recommend such a step, though he did say the college has received emails from about 140 people asking if there will be a spring class.

In his first month on the job, Wingenbach said he has been involved in countless meetings with groups of faculty, staff, students, and alumni as they reenvision the curriculum and revamp the educational model.

He acknowledged that part of his job is to rebuild trust in Hampshire.

“A version of what went on last year was the narrative we can’t survive. I don’t believe that,” he said. “I believe we can survive and not only that, I feel we have to survive and thrive.”

Advertisement

On campus Tuesday, students were convening working groups to contribute to ideas for Hampshire’s academic relaunch. A similar process involving alumni will take place online next week.

“Hampshire College was supposed to always change, but we’ve gotten a bit away from that,” Wingenbach said. “I told first year students if anyone can tell you what Hampshire College is, they should be wrong in two years.”

Laurie Loisel can be reached at laurieloisel@gmail.com