4 hikers rescued in three weekend incidents on White Mountains

“LOST HIKERS, HOLT TRAIL ON MOUNT CARDIGAN. ENFIELD AND NH FISH & GAME TO THE SCENE,” the statement said.

The Canaan, N.H. Fire Department said in a statement posted to Facebook that they hit Mount Cardigan for a pair of lost hikers around 7:12 p.m. Sunday.

First responders rescued four hikers in three separate incidents in the White Mountains in New Hampshire over the weekend, according to fire officials and published reports.

Rescuers brought the hikers to safety after a little more than four hours.

“We did locate the two subjects and had them down the mountain by 11:30 p.m.,” the statement said.

Advertisement

That wasn’t only the weekend rescue on the White Mountains, a summer tourist hub.

Also Sunday, a 35-year-old Massachusetts man lost his way on Mount Moosilauke in Benton, but was located thanks to coordinates from a 911 call he made, according to the Associated Press.

The AP also reported that first responders carried a Massachusetts woman off the trail after she sustained a lower leg injury while hiking down Mount Lafayette, in Franconia.

The White Mountain National Forest “in eastern New Hampshire and western Maine ranges from mountainous hardwood forests to majestic alpine peaks,” says the forests’s official website. “Come experience the breathtaking scenery, clear mountain lakes and streams, wildlife, and outdoor recreation opportunities year round.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.