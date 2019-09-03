Judges refuse to dismiss assault charges against protesters at Straight Pride parade

Judges Thomas R. Horgan and Richard Sinnott did not agree with the recommendations from Suffolk assistant district attorneys that disorderly conduct charges be dropped once the defendants completed 8 hours of community service.

Two Boston Municipal Court judges Tuesday rejected a move by Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office to dismiss charges of disorderly conduct and assault and battery on police officers filed by Boston police against people protesting the Straight Pride parade.

Sinnott, who handled about 10 disorderly conduct cases in the morning session in the downtown Boston courthouse, did offer an explanation for his decisions from the bench. Sinnott refused to dismiss an assault and battery on a police officer charge against Benjamin Boyd along with eight others charged with disorderly conduct.

The judicial refusal to drop the charges was welcomed by the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Assocation whose vice president said four officers were injured during the confronation on City Hall Plaza Saturday between protestors opposed to the Straight Pride parade. They have not been able to return to work, said Larry Calderone.

“We couldn’t be happier at this moment with the judges on the bench,’’ said Larry Calderone , who said similar charges were dismissed by prosecutors prior to Rollins’ taking office this year. “The judges have taken a different position. We like that postion.”

He said those arrested were mostly from outside of Boston. “They are here to agitate,” Calderone said. “They are here to create havoc.”

