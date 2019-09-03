Kmart is closing three more Mass. locations

Three more Kmart stores are closing in Massachusetts, including one in Somerville that has been operating for nearly 40 years, officials said.

A spokesman for Sears and Kmart confirmed in an e-mail Tuesday that locations in Somerville, Brockton, and Webster are closing, with liquidation sales expected to start later this month.

The Somerville store at the Assembly Marketplace is expected to close in mid-November, and the other two locations will close by mid-December, the spokesman said.