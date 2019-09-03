Kmart is closing three more Mass. locations
Three more Kmart stores are closing in Massachusetts, including one in Somerville that has been operating for nearly 40 years, officials said.
A spokesman for Sears and Kmart confirmed in an e-mail Tuesday that locations in Somerville, Brockton, and Webster are closing, with liquidation sales expected to start later this month.
The Somerville store at the Assembly Marketplace is expected to close in mid-November, and the other two locations will close by mid-December, the spokesman said.
The closures are just the latest for the company, one of many retailers that have shuttered stores in recent years. Last month, the company announced that 21 Sears and five Kmart stores are slated to close in October, including a Kmart in Palmer.
Tom Galligani, Somerville’s director of economic development, said Tuesday that employees of the Assembly Marketplace location had been notified last week of that location’s closing. He said Kmart was one of the original tenants of the former Assembly Square Mall, which opened in 1980, and estimated that the store employs between 50 and 100 workers.
He said the vacancy would “provide an opportunity for some of the continuation of mixed-use, transit-oriented development — the transformation of these big boxes into something much more interesting.”
Matt Rocheleau of Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.