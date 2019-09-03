fb-pixel

Man, 26, arrested in Milton for allegedly running from State Police with gun in his pants

By Alyssa Lukpat Globe Correspondent,September 3, 2019, 38 minutes ago
Brian Maingrette, 26, of West Roxbury was arrested on gun charges after he tried to flee a traffic stop with a gun in his pants, Massachusetts State Police said.
A 26-year-old man was arrested in Milton early Tuesday after he allegedly tried to run away from Massachusetts State Police officers with a gun in his pants.

Brian Maingrette of West Roxbury was arrested around 1:20 a.m. on Thacher Street, State Police said in a statement. Officers stopped Maingrette and another man in a black 2019 Jaguar SUV when they noticed the car “change[d] lanes without using a directional,” police said.

“Upon exiting the car, Maingrette attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended. Troopers searched Maingrette and found a loaded Taurus .380 ACP firearm in his pants,” the statement said.

The other man in the car was not arrested, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

Maingrette was arrested and charged with possession/carrying a firearm, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, a firearms violation with three prior violent or drug crimes, and resisting arrest, police said.

Maingrette posted $10,000 bail early Tuesday and was set to be arraigned later in the day in Quincy District Court, said David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Maingrette did not show up for his arraignment, Traub said, and the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.