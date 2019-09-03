Man, 26, arrested in Milton for allegedly running from State Police with gun in his pants

Brian Maingrette of West Roxbury was arrested around 1:20 a.m. on Thacher Street, State Police said in a statement. Officers stopped Maingrette and another man in a black 2019 Jaguar SUV when they noticed the car “change[d] lanes without using a directional,” police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Milton early Tuesday after he allegedly tried to run away from Massachusetts State Police officers with a gun in his pants.

Brian Maingrette, 26, of West Roxbury was arrested on gun charges after he tried to flee a traffic stop with a gun in his pants, Massachusetts State Police said.

“Upon exiting the car, Maingrette attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended. Troopers searched Maingrette and found a loaded Taurus .380 ACP firearm in his pants,” the statement said.

The other man in the car was not arrested, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

Maingrette was arrested and charged with possession/carrying a firearm, possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, a firearms violation with three prior violent or drug crimes, and resisting arrest, police said.

Maingrette posted $10,000 bail early Tuesday and was set to be arraigned later in the day in Quincy District Court, said David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

Maingrette did not show up for his arraignment, Traub said, and the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

