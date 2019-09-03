Man killed in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford identified

Authorities have identified the man killed in a single car crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford as Emerson Ortega, 22, of Lawrence, State Police announced Tuesday.

Ortega was driving southbound between exits 33 and 32 when his 2012 Chevrolet Captiva drifted off the roadway and crashed at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, State Police said in a press release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.