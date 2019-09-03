Man on state’s list of most wanted sex offenders arrested in Mexico

John Corbett, 61, a level 3 sex offender, was arrested by US Marshals and local officials Aug. 30 in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, State Police said in a press release Tuesday night.

A fugitive on the state’s list of most wanted sex offenders was captured last week in Mexico, where he was living in a container home in the countryside, State Police said.

He was transported to Georgia, where he is being held at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, the release said.

Corbett was wanted on a warrant out of Newton District Court on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender, officials said.

In 1989, Corbett broke into a Newton residence and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint. He was convicted of aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking and entering in 1990, officials said.

