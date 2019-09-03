Man on state’s list of most wanted sex offenders arrested in Mexico
A fugitive on the state’s list of most wanted sex offenders was captured last week in Mexico, where he was living in a container home in the countryside, State Police said.
John Corbett, 61, a level 3 sex offender, was arrested by US Marshals and local officials Aug. 30 in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, State Police said in a press release Tuesday night.
He was transported to Georgia, where he is being held at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, the release said.
Corbett was wanted on a warrant out of Newton District Court on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender, officials said.
In 1989, Corbett broke into a Newton residence and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint. He was convicted of aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking and entering in 1990, officials said.
