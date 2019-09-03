Maria Shriver says she ‘sobbed’ over the death of Saoirse Kennedy Hill

“I sobbed for my cousin,” wrote Shriver, first cousin once removed of Kennedy Hill , who was the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy. “I sobbed for all those who are suffering. I sobbed for my own grief, sadness, and fears. I thought I was done grieving the death of my mother, my father, my uncle, my marriage, and my old identity — all of which unfolded in rapid succession over the last 10 years — but turns out, I wasn’t. I thought I was done grieving my youth, my children moving out, past mistakes, unrequited loves, etc., but turns out, I wasn’t. I wasn’t done with grief, and it wasn’t done with me.”

Maria Shriver “sobbed” over the loss of Saoirse Kennedy Hill , the 22-year-old member of the famed political clan who died Aug. 1, Shriver wrote in an essay posted to her online Sunday Paper newsletter.

Shriver added that Kennedy Hill “would have been stunned to hear all the incredible things that were said at her funeral. It would have stopped her cold to realize how loved she was. I’m sure it would have been a huge relief for her to feel her worth. Yet, it was only in death that she found stillness. I remember sitting at her wake and thinking about how I want to feel peace in life, not in death. Lo and behold, just a few days later, I found it. It only took me 63 years.”

Shriver, daughter of the late Eunice Kennedy Shriver, wrote that she told herself, “ ‘I love you, Maria. . . . I’m proud of you, Maria. It’s OK. You are OK. I’ve got you. Slow down. Breathe. Be still. You are lovable. You are loving. You are brave. You are strong. You are worthy. You are good.’ ”

Kennedy Hill, a Boston College student, was found unresponsive at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port and later pronounced dead at Cape Cod Hospital. Her death remains under investigation, and a toxicology report is forthcoming, authorities have said previously.

A spokeswoman for Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

