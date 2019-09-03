How Dorian will affect Massachusetts and New England this week

But forecasters and emergency management officials are still warning people to be careful.

Hurricane Dorian, which has inflicted a catastrophic blow on the Bahamas and is crawling north now, threatening the Southeastern United States, is expected to be much weaker when it sweeps through the ocean off New England later this week.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday it is monitoring Dorian. The storm could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, high surf, and dangerous rip currents to Southeastern New England, the weather service’s Norton office said.

Dorian will likely steam through the ocean well southeast of Nantucket, the forecasters said in a web posting.

Key messages for S New England ... #Dorian sweeps by @ Friday night

- Dangerous surf & a high risk of rip currents developing thru the week



Especially for SE New England

- Rainfall amounts upwards of 4" in 12 hrs

- NE wind gusts as high as 55 mph, especially #Nantucket pic.twitter.com/DCb0uLs7mE — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 3, 2019

But its high winds could still cause damage, and, with heavy rain falling and the possibility of a 1- to 2-foot storm surge, some inland and coastal flooding could not be ruled out. The area of greatests concern is the Cape and Islands, the forecasters said.

The forecasters noted that “track errors are still large this far out.”

“Stay tuned to later forecasts especially from the National Hurricane Center. Any track adjustments will most certainly alter forecast impacts for SE New England. Now is the time to review, or make, your plans for what you would do in the event of a hurricane or tropical storm,” the forecasters said.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency also warned of rough surf and rip currents along south-facing beaches starting Wednesday and continuing through Saturday.

The Cape and Islands could see tropical storm conditions as early as Friday, MEMA said in a statement.

The agency says the current most-likely path of the storm would bring it about 160 miles southeast of Nantucket early Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 85 miles per hour.

But that could easily change, the agency noted.

“A great deal of uncertainty remains regarding Dorian’s track as it approaches the New England region, and the forecast may change significantly between now and this weekend,” MEMA said. “While an offshore track for Dorian is most likely, it should be noted that the average error over the past 5 years for forecasts at this time range is 140 miles.”

That means the storm could have a bigger impact — or a smaller one.

“If it tracks further to the south and east than forecast, impacts will be reduced,” MEMA noted.