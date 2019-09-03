New EEE case confirmed in horse from Douglas

State health officials announced Tuesday a new case of Eastern equine encephalitis was found in a horse from Douglas, prompting the risk level for the mosquito-borne illness to be raised in three Massachusetts communities.

It marks the eighth confirmed EEE infection of a horse in the state this year, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The risk level in Douglas was raised to critical — the highest category — and the risk level in nearby Oxford and Webster was raised to high because of the case, officials said.

All told, there are now 29 Massachusetts communities at critical risk, 39 at high risk, and 123 at moderate risk of the virus in the state. Four human cases of EEE have been confirmed so far in the state this year, and a Fairhaven woman has died.