New Hampshire man stopped at Logan with loaded gun in carry-on; no charges filed

The TSA officer called Massachusetts State Police and shut down the security checkpoint, TSA said. The man was not arrested, but he was escorted from the airport, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said.

A Dublin, N.H. man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration after a loaded 9mm firearm was seen in his carry-on during X-ray security screening, TSA said in a statement.

Although the man has a license to carry in Massachusetts and Connecticut, passengers are never allowed to carry a gun in their carry-on bag. Guns are allowed in checked bags if they are properly packed and declared to the airline, TSA said.

In checked bags, guns must be unloaded and packed in a locked hard case separate from ammunition, TSA said.

The man was told to return his gun to his home or secure it legally in a checked bag, and was later rebooked on a different flight, Procopio said.

This is the 13th gun caught by TSA at Logan this year. In 2018, 21 guns were discovered, and in 2017, 14 were discovered, TSA said. In 2018, 4,239 firearms were discovered at checkpoints across the country, a 1.7 percent increase from the 3,957 discovered in 2017.

Although the man was not arrested in this case, those who bring guns to TSA checkpoints are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement. In addition, TSA can assess civil penalties for weapons violations, typically $4,000 for the first offense, TSA said.

