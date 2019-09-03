Stunning drone video captures humpback whales breaching in waters off Nantucket

A Boston family captured stunning video of a pod of humpback whales swimming off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday.

Nicole Cribbins and her family went on a fishing trip with Albacore Charters about 25 miles offshore when they first spotted a whale around 6 a.m., Cribbins said. Her son, Harrison, 14, filmed the sight with his drone as more whales started breaching around the family.

“I kept saying, ‘I feel like we’re on National Geographic.’ It was surreal,” Cribbins said. “Our family guesses we saw at least 100 whales. Sometimes one but more often than not a pod of whales would come up to breach.”