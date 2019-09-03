Stunning drone video captures humpback whales breaching in waters off Nantucket
A Boston family captured stunning video of a pod of humpback whales swimming off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday.
Nicole Cribbins and her family went on a fishing trip with Albacore Charters about 25 miles offshore when they first spotted a whale around 6 a.m., Cribbins said. Her son, Harrison, 14, filmed the sight with his drone as more whales started breaching around the family.
“I kept saying, ‘I feel like we’re on National Geographic.’ It was surreal,” Cribbins said. “Our family guesses we saw at least 100 whales. Sometimes one but more often than not a pod of whales would come up to breach.”
The video shows a pod of whales splashing by and spouting water as a flock of seagulls hovers above.
“What I heard from [the captain] and his son and the other boat we could hear on the radio, the message was, by and large, ‘We’ve seen them, but never like this before,’ ” Cribbins said. “We were fortunate our son brought his drone and was able to capture it.”
The family saw the whales from the early morning until around 2 p.m., Cribbins said.
“Not only were we incredibly lucky at seeing these whales, but of all fishing trips out there, we were the only one who caught a tuna. Couldn’t think of a better way to end the summer,” Cribbins said.
