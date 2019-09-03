A Whitinsville corn maze will honor Gronk this month

An aerial view of the giant maze posted to creamery’s site shows the message “Thanks Gronk!” carved into the design, as well as “Go Pats!” and an etching of Gronk in full uniform preparing to spike the pigskin.

The #ThanksGronk corn maze will launch Sept. 21 and remain open during the weekends through Oct. 27 as part of West End Creamery’s annual Fall Festival, according to the company.

Rob Gronkowski put up big numbers when he starred for the Patriots, so it’s fitting that West End Creamery in Whitinsville is honoring the retired tight end with a massive Gronk-themed maze.

For a limited time, mere mortals can walk through the maze and recall the gridiron memories served up by Gronk during his nine stellar seasons with the team.

“West End Creamery is proud to announce our 2019 maize design which celebrates the astounding football career of Rob Gronkowski,” the creamery said on its official Facebook page. “What an a-maize-ing person you are on and off the field, Gronk, and it’s been so fun to watch you play! Together with Pats fans everywhere, we are sad to see you retire, and wish you all the best! We will miss you this season! Open Fridays and weekends starting on September 21! Tag 3 friends to get lost with in our #ThanksGronk cornmaze for a chance to win 4 passes to visit our Fall Festival this season! https://www.westendfallfestival.com/ #ThanksGronk #GoPats #WestEndCreamery #FallFestival2019 #CornMaze.”

Many more attractions will be offered at the festival, its website says, including pedal karts, a cow train, wagon rides, tug-o-war, corn crib, duck races, barnyard jump and pick-your-own pumpkins.

Hours for the festival are Fridays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., and Columbus Day from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m., the site says.

The Friday slots will include flashlight journeys through the maze.

“Have you ever tried a corn maze at night!? Give our Flashlight Maze a try!,” the site says. “On Fridays (beginning Sept 27), we are open 3:00PM - 9:00PM. Our corn maze is not haunted, but it is a unique experience to navigate it at night! It is a fun, family friendly way to create unique memories! There is no extra charge for the Flashlight Maze beyond our general admission for all guests. We offer discounted rates for groups of 10 or more.”

Gronk, 29, a three-time Super Bowl champ, announced his retirement in March. A second-round pick out of Arizona who fell in the draft because of questions about his back, Gronkowski caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns during his career, all with the Patriots. He emerged right away as a dominant force, catching 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2010 and setting records for a tight end with 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns in his second season.

Now he’s a CBD booster.

West End Creamery first opened in 1999.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.