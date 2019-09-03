Worker killed in industrial accident at TripAdvisor headquarters in Needham

“As a result of that accident, one male Otis employee was deceased,” Schlittler said.

The man was an employee of Otis Elevator Co., Needham Police Chief John Schlittler said.

A worker for an elevator company was killed in an industrial accident Tuesday morning at the TripAdvisor headquarters in Needham, police said at a news conference.

The company was “deeply saddened to learn that we lost a team member at a jobsite this morning. Our most sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased,” the company said in a statement. “We are working to gather more information about this incident as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement

Worker safety is a priority for the company, the statement said.

“There is nothing more important to Otis than the safety of our employees, customers and the people who rely on our products and services every day,” the statement said.

The Boston Fire Department’s Technical Rescue unit also responded to 400 First Ave. to help with recovery of the worker’s body, Schlittler and the company said.

According to TripAdvisor, the Otis employee was part of a maintenance team operating at the company’s headquarters Tuesday.

“We would like to thank the Boston Fire Department Technical Rescue unit for their assistance in the recovery of the deceased party,’’ TripAdvisor said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim, the victim’s family and coworkers.”

TripAdvisor said none of its employees were injured.

“No TripAdvisor employees were harmed, and our thoughts are with the worker’s family and colleagues during this time,” the statement said. “At no time was any Trip Advisor employee in any danger.”

The accident is under investigation by Needham police and State Police along with Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office. A spokesman said investigators from the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration are also participating in the investigation.

Advertisement

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.