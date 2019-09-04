Proposed anti-‘sanctuary state’ ballot question clears key hurdle, along with 11 others

The controversial proposal , which would require tens of thousands of signatures to ultimately make the 2020 ballot, mirrors aspects of a bill Governor Charlie Baker filed in 2017 after the Supreme Judicial Court determined that Massachusetts law enforcement officers do not have the authority under state law to comply with requests from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to hold immigrants wanted for deportation. Honoring a detainer, the court ruled, would constitute an arrest and immigration violations are considered civil offenses.

State and local police in Massachusetts would be allowed to hold certain undocumented immigrants wanted by federal authorities for deportation under a proposed ballot question that cleared a key legal hurdle Wednesday.

Advertisement

Baker’s bill never passed the Democratic-controlled Legislature amid heavy opposition from immigrant advocacy groups, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, and some top Democrats.

The ballot petition was one of a dozen proposals that Attorney General Maura Healey’s office allowed to move forward Wednesday. It would give “new authority” to state and local law enforcement to detain immigrants — who would otherwise be freed from state custody — for up to 12 hours if they are considered a public safety threat. That includes if they are suspected of terrorism or have past convictions of certain felonies or misdemeanors, such as domestic violence, burglary, or drug dealing.

Holding anyone beyond 12 hours would require the approval from a state judge.

“The proposed law would authorize the detention for a reasonable (but unspecified) period of time after the person would otherwise be released from state custody in order to allow that person to be transferred to federal custody,” according to an official summary of the petition.

Michael O’Keefe — the district attorney of the Cape and Islands who filed the petition with several county sheriffs, Republican lawmakers, and others — said the proposal is a “further reinforcement” of Baker’s bill.

Advertisement

“And also perhaps a more expeditious way to get the law of the books,” he said. “I have to believe that the vast majority of the citizens of the commonwealth believe that those people should be able to be picked up and processed by immigration enforcement personnel.”

The proposal is likely one of several that will draw attention in the coming months. Healey’s office also certified questions that would implement ranked-choice voting in Massachusetts elections; require that all gun owners store their weapon in a gun safe; and would change the state constitution to allow those incarcerated for a felony conviction to vote, among others.

Healey’s office said the decision to certify a proposal is based solely on a legal review and does not mean it supports or opposes the actual merits of the petition.

Wednesday’s certification was also just one of several hurdles before a petition can officially go before voters in November 2020.

Supporters must gather and file by Dec. 4 signatures from 80,239 registered voters. Once cleared — and should the state Legislature not enact the proposed law by May 6 — proponents then must gather another 13,374 signatures by July 1.

But other roadblocks could still emerge. For example, a proposal in 2018 to raise the state income tax on Massachusetts’ highest earners was struck down by the Supreme Judicial Court months before Election Day after justices sided with business groups that argued it was unconstitutional.

Advertisement

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on

Twitter @mattpstout.