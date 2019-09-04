Car theft suspect found hiding behind lawn chairs after police chase in Fall River

A car theft suspect was found hiding behind lawn chairs after he allegedly crashed into a house during a police chase in Fall River Friday afternoon, police said.

At around 5:30 p.m., Fall River police officers on Stevens Street were alerted that a car was driving erratically in the area. Officers saw the car near Brayton Avenue and identified it as a car that had been reported stolen from Red’s Quick Zone on Broadway just five minutes earlier, Fall River police said in a statement.

The driver of the car, later identified by police as Andrew Rak, 33, of Fall River, allegedly saw police and fled, crashing into a home and a car on Stevens Street, police said.