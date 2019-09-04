Car theft suspect found hiding behind lawn chairs after police chase in Fall River
A car theft suspect was found hiding behind lawn chairs after he allegedly crashed into a house during a police chase in Fall River Friday afternoon, police said.
At around 5:30 p.m., Fall River police officers on Stevens Street were alerted that a car was driving erratically in the area. Officers saw the car near Brayton Avenue and identified it as a car that had been reported stolen from Red’s Quick Zone on Broadway just five minutes earlier, Fall River police said in a statement.
The driver of the car, later identified by police as Andrew Rak, 33, of Fall River, allegedly saw police and fled, crashing into a home and a car on Stevens Street, police said.
Rak then allegedly fled on foot through backyards in the area. After a short pursuit, officers and police dog Joseph caught up to him at 164 Denver Street where he was hiding behind lawn chairs under a stairway, Detective John Robinson, a Fall River police spokesman, said.
Rak allegedly refused to cooperate with the officers, and during a struggle with police, he was bitten by Joseph and arrested. He was taken to Bridgewater State Hospital for observation, Robinson said.
Rak was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, operating as to endanger, operating with a revoked or suspended license, leaving the scene of property damage, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest, police said.
