Closing arguments scheduled in Nathan Carman insurance trial

Carman testified that the engine made a strange noise and he discovered that water was filling the bilge. He said he told his mother to pull in their lines so they didn’t get tangled, but didn’t tell her they were in imminent danger as he moved safety gear onto the bow.

In two days of testimony during the bench trial in federal court, Carman, 25, said the 31-foot Chicken Pox sank so fast when he and his mother, Linda, were fishing off the coast of Long Island, N.Y., in September 2016 that he never even caught a glimpse of her as she disappeared into the sea.

PROVIDENCE — Final arguments are slated for Wednesday in the civil insurance trial to determine whether Nathan Carman, the Vermont man under investigation for the deaths of his mother and grandfather, is entitled to collect $85,000 for the loss of his sunken boat.

“She was more kind of the problem than the solution,” Carman told the judge. “If I told her there was water in the bilge, she was going to make things worse. So better to give her a task to perform that was helpful.”

Carman said the boat sank quickly beneath his feet and he yelled for his mother, who was a strong swimmer, but he didn’t see or hear her. He said he managed to make it to a life raft, which had automatically deployed, with a bag of dry clothes and enough food for weeks. A week later he was rescued by a passing freighter about 115 miles off Martha’s Vineyard.

Lawyers for the insurers asked Carman why he didn’t trigger an emergency beacon that would have alerted the Coast Guard and broadcast his location. Carman said he had “a strong aversion to pressing a button that is going to result in a helicopter coming out” and thought he could fix the boat himself.

Carman filed a claim for the boat, saying the sinking was an accident, but the National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. and Boat Owners Association of the United States sued him, saying he made suspicious alterations to the boat that caused it to sink.

In court filings, the insurers alleged that Carman sabotaged the boat to kill his mother and had previously killed his grandfather as part of a plot to collect a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

John Chakalos, an 87-year-old real estate developer, was shot to death in his Windsor, Conn., home in December 2013. He left a $44 million estate to his four daughters, including Carman’s mother. Police identified Carman in court filings as a suspect in his grandfather’s murder, but he has not been criminally charged in either the death of his grandfather or his mother.

His mother’s sisters sued him in New Hampshire, alleging he killed his grandfather and should be barred from collecting any inheritance. That case was dismissed in May on jurisdictional grounds. The aunts have appealed the dismissal to the state’s highest court.

US District Judge John J. McConnell Jr., who is presiding over the insurance trial in Providence, denied the insurers’ request to present evidence related to Chakalos’ slaying. As a result, the trial has been narrowly focused on whether Carman’s insurance policy was voided because he made dangerous alterations to his boat.

Several marine experts testified that Carman made the vessel unseaworthy when he removed trim tabs from the rear of the boat, creating four holes just above the water line that he sealed with putty.

Carman said he removed the trim tabs, which had been installed by the boat’s previous owner to improve its performance, because he thought they were causing the vessel to drag.

The insurers called two witnesses to the stand who challenged Carman’s claim that his boat sank in Block Canyon and he drifted in a life raft for a week.

Dr. N. Stuart Harris, who specializes in wilderness medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, testified that Carman would have been “profoundly hypothermic if not dead” after a week in the life raft, yet he didn’t show any signs of hypothermia in videos and photographs taken during his rescue.

Richard Limeburner, an emeritus senior research specialist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, testified that his analysis of winds and currents concluded that Carman would have been many miles away from where he was rescued if his boat sank where he claims it did.

