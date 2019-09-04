East Brookfield animal shelter saves 17 cats from the path of Hurricane Dorian
An animal shelter in East Brookfield rescued 17 cats from the path of Hurricane Dorian Tuesday, officials said.
Second Chance Animal Services picked up the cats from Delaware after the animals were flown from two animal shelters in South Carolina, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a statement. The ASPCA worked with Wings of Rescue, an animal rescue charity, to move 200 cats and dogs to other shelters in the country and make room for homeless animals when Dorian strikes.
“[The ASPCA] needed crates desperately, so we drove 100 crates down there to help. Seventeen cats were airlifted out of Hilton Head and landed in Delaware, and we picked them up,” said Sheryl Blancato, the CEO of Second Chance.
Advertisement
The cats will be up for adoption this weekend after a 48-hour quarantine, Blancato said. All 17 of the animals are healthy.
“They were very happy to get out of the crates and they had toys and stuff to play with [Tuesday] night,” Blancato said. “We took some of the tougher cases. There’s one cat with a serious heart condition and one is a one-eyed cat.”
Second Chance is one of eight shelters in the Midwest and Northeast, including the Berkshire Humane Society in Pittsfield, to take in the relocated cats and dogs, the ASPCA said. These shelters are prepared to house more animals when the hurricane makes landfall in South Carolina.
The Rachael Ray Foundation funded the rescue effort, the ASPCA said. Second Chance is raising money to cover medical care and transportation costs during the hurricane, according to the shelter’s Facebook page.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.