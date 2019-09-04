East Brookfield animal shelter saves 17 cats from the path of Hurricane Dorian

An animal shelter in East Brookfield rescued 17 cats from the path of Hurricane Dorian Tuesday, officials said.

Second Chance Animal Services picked up the cats from Delaware after the animals were flown from two animal shelters in South Carolina, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a statement. The ASPCA worked with Wings of Rescue, an animal rescue charity, to move 200 cats and dogs to other shelters in the country and make room for homeless animals when Dorian strikes.

“[The ASPCA] needed crates desperately, so we drove 100 crates down there to help. Seventeen cats were airlifted out of Hilton Head and landed in Delaware, and we picked them up,” said Sheryl Blancato, the CEO of Second Chance.