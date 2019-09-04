For a younger Kennedy, the family name is no guarantee of political success

Their struggles in the family business suggest that voters — particularly those too young to have grown up with a bust of JFK on the mantel — no longer revere the dynasty, especially at a time when many have been rejecting elites and the political establishment.

But the Kennedys, for all their luster as a brand, have had a remarkably checkered political history in recent years, as some of the children of John, Robert, and Edward Kennedy have stumbled in their bids for higher office or bowed out of politics altogether.

The name, for many Democrats, evokes a golden-hued era in the White House, immortalized on Life Magazine covers and in home movies of touch football on the lawn at Hyannis Port.

Now, stepping into these crosscurrents comes the family’s latest electoral hope, Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III, the 38-year-old grandson of Robert F. Kennedy and the only family member still serving in Washington.

He has signaled his interest in challenging Senator Edward J. Markey in the 2020 Democratic primary in Massachusetts, a race that would set up an intense intergenerational clash between two politicians with similarly liberal worldviews. Markey, 73, has served in Congress since 1976.

Kennedy, widely seen as a rising star who has emerged as a leading liberal voice against Trump-era policies, is eyeing higher office after a string of setbacks for the sprawling clan.

Last year, Christopher Kennedy, the eighth of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s 11 children, finished third in the Democratic primary for governor of Illinois.

His defeat came after Edward M. Kennedy Jr., the son of the late senator from Massachusetts, ended what many saw as a promising career in Connecticut politics by announcing that he would not run for governor in 2018 or seek reelection to the state Senate. His brother, Patrick, a congressman from Rhode Island, retired from politics in 2011 to write a memoir on his struggles with mental health and addiction, and focus on mental health advocacy.

In 2009, Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President Kennedy, ran briefly for Senate in New York and was mocked for her awkward media appearances, including an interview with The New York Times in which she uttered the phrase “you know” more than 100 times.

And in 2002, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, a daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, failed in her bid to leap from lieutenant governor to governor of Maryland, losing to the first Republican to win that office in three decades.

“The electoral history has been mixed, and the reason is, it’s been hard to extend the brand beyond New England,” said Darrell M. West, a Brookings Institution scholar who has written about the Kennedys. “The bond is strong in New England but the region is also the most liberal politically, so people are more in tune with a Kennedy message of helping the downtrodden.”

Kennedy has indicated he would run as a next-generation figure, championing “new ideas and a new approach,” even though he is a scion of one of America’s most prominent political dynasties.

“Congressman Kennedy’s family is a huge part of his life, and he is incredibly proud of their record of public service,” Emily Kaufman, the congressman’s spokeswoman, said in a statement. “But in any race he runs, it’s his name on the ballot. He runs on his own ideas, own record, and own vision for the future.”

J. Randy Taraborrelli, author of “The Kennedy Heirs: John, Caroline, and the New Generation,” said a Kennedy Senate campaign would fulfill the dashed hopes of his father, former Representative Joseph P. Kennedy II, who was battered by political and personal scandals when he considered running for governor of Massachusetts in 1997.

Kennedy II was widely seen as the front-runner in that race until Sheila Rauch Kennedy, his former wife and Joseph P. Kennedy III’s mother, wrote a book portraying him as a bully who tried to force her to grant him an annulment.

Soon after, Joseph P. Kennedy II’s brother, Michael, was accused of having sex with a teenage baby sitter. A year later, Michael Kennedy died in a skiing accident, and Joseph Kennedy announced he would not run for reelection to Congress.

“That was very disappointing to a lot of people in the family — he had so much going for him, and they felt he had a chance at being the president,” Taraborrelli said. “So I think it’s interesting to see his son sort of going up the ladder of politics right now and being able to do so unafraid of the personal ramifications of that kind of decision, just considering what happened to his dad.”

Taraborrelli said he suspects that Joseph Kennedy III’s ambitions are important to a family that has long prized pitched competition and political success.

“They may say publicly that they don’t care about this stuff anymore, but privately, they really do,” he said. “They’re still a family that wants to serve and loves politics, and it’s in their DNA.”

On the plus side for Kennedy, he would be running in a Democratic primary in the state where President John F. Kennedy was born, and which Edward M. Kennedy represented in the Senate for 47 years.

Philip W. Johnston, a former chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, said Democratic voters here still associate the family name with peace, human rights, and other causes championed by JFK and RFK.

“It isn’t the name, it’s what the name conjures up for many voters, which can be very powerful because of the history of the family,” said Johnston, who serves on the boards of two Kennedy family charities with Joseph P. Kennedy III.

Laurence Leamer, an author of three books about the Kennedys, said this state might be the only one where a Kennedy running for statewide office could tap so readily into the memories that many Democrats have of the family’s storied history.

“It’s a button you could probably successfully push only in Massachusetts,” Leamer said. “It didn’t work in Illinois. It didn’t work in Maryland. And to an extent, people under 40 don’t even care about this stuff.”

Michael Levenson can be reached at mlevenson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mlevenson.