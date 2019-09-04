Fort Revere in Hull vandalized with anti-Semitic, racist graffiti

One or more people spray-painted over 20 crude messages and drawings between Saturday and Sunday night, Hull police said in a statement.

“The desecration of this historic monument will not be tolerated and to see that the graffiti was anti-Semitic and racist is especially disturbing,” Hull Police Chief John Dunn said in the statement.

Visitors reported the graffiti to Hull police at 9:45 a.m. Monday, police said.

So far there are no suspects, but police are investigating the incident and several items of evidence were recovered at the scene.

“We will investigate these acts fully and apply the full strength of the law on those responsible,” Dunn said. “This is not something that will be written off as ‘kids being kids.’ There is no place for hate in our society. These kinds of messages instill fear in members of our community.”

Along with the graffiti on the grounds and walls of the fort, someone posted several enigmatic stickers depicting the purple-tinted face of an unknown woman. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the sticker to contact Hull police at 781-925-1212.

Police are asking those who recognize this sticker, which was found near the racist graffiti, to contact Hull police. (Hull Police Department)

Fort Revere, a historic site that has a military history museum and serves as a burial ground for soldiers who died fighting in the American Revolution, is “hallowed ground,” Dunn said in the statement

“Those who desecrated it with messages of hate and intolerance will be prosecuted,” he said.

Temple Beth Sholom will host a gathering Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to respond to “the act of hate that was recently visited on Fort Revere Park in the form of white supremacist and anti-Semitic graffiti,” Rabbi David Grossman said in the statement.

The short program will focus on hope and the community, and will be held at the fort, at 60 Farina Road in Hull.

