Globe names new editorial page editor

Bina Venkataraman will assume that role in November. In a statement Wednesday she said she wants to see the Globe amplify “diverse voices of our city and better showcase Boston’s groundbreaking ideas and knowledge, while holding our leaders and institutions accountable for meeting high expectations for public service.”

“The Globe Opinion section has the opportunity to feature more of the voices and perspectives that hail from the many Bostons that exist today,” she said. “We have the chance to reflect the richness of this region’s vibrant neighborhoods and cultures, its world-class thinkers and community activists, its history-keepers and technology trailblazers.”

Venkataraman is currently a lecturer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a fellow at the think tank New America, and the director of global policy initiatives at the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT. An author and graduate of Brown University and Harvard Kennedy School, she previously worked as a journalist at The New York Times and the Globe, and also served as a senior adviser for climate change innovation in the Obama White House.

In announcing the hire, the Globe’s managing director, Linda Henry, called the paper’s editorial board “one of the strongest and most vibrant editorial boards in the country.”

“We tackle big issues in bold ways as well as subtle and everyday challenges,” she said. “We thoughtfully look for ways to advocate, to progress, and to help others use their voices to inform and inspire others. We are thrilled and fortunate to add Bina’s perspective and leadership to our board.”

