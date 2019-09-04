Judge cites lawyer for contempt of court during protester arraignment; then releases her

In a tense courtroom scene, Susan Church, a prominent immigration lawyer who was representing a protester, said Sinnott was interfering with the discretion of prosecutors.

As Suffolk County prosecutors sought to drop charges against protesters who were arrested Saturday after clashing with police, Sinnott questioned whether they had conferred with the officers who were the alleged victims in the case.

Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard J. Sinnott, a day after thwarting prosecutors’ efforts to forsake charges against a number of protesters arrested at the Straight Pride Parade, cited a defense lawyer for contempt of court Wednesday after she accused him of overstepping his bounds.

“The issue is that your honor does not have the authority to prevent the district attorneys from entering a nolle pros,” she said. “The case law is abundantly clear.”

A nolle pros is a notice by prosecutors that they are dropping the charges.

As Church tried to cite cases to defend her position, she and Sinnot interrupted each other.

“I’m not done reading,” Church said. “I could be reading cases all day to say it’s not in your purview” to tell the government “who and when and how to prosecute.”

“This is the only warning you’re going to get. Do not try to talk over me. Do not try to turn this into theater,” Sinnot replied.

“Last warning, Ma’am,” said the judge before he ordered Church held in contempt.

Church was taken into custody. At a brief hearing at 2 p.m., Sinnott released her and said he didn’t think any further action was necessary.

“Ms. Church was filled with passion in representing her client and kept talking over me,” Sinnott said.

On Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins defended her office’s decision to drop non-violent charges against protesters and said Sinnott had “punished the exercise of individuals’ First Amendment right to protest.’’

“For those people now tangled in the criminal justice system for exercising their right to free speech — many of whom had no prior criminal record — I will use the legal process to remedy the judge’s overstepping of his role,” she said in a statement.

Sinnott agreed to drop charges against just two of the 16 protesters who came before him Tuesday.

