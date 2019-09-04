Logan parking garage to open new entrance to improve efficiency, Massport says
Parking at Boston Logan International Airport is about to get more efficient, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority.
Logan’s Central Parking Garage will have a new main entrance starting Sept. 8, Massport said in a statement. The new entrance will face Terminal A and give drivers quicker and more direct access to the garage.
Moving the entrance of the garage, which provides access to all four terminals through a pedestrian bridge on the fourth floor, is a part of the Logan Forward initiative. Logan Forward is a series of major projects to renovate roadways and terminals at Logan to make travel easier for customers, Massport said.
Later this year, the lower level of the Central Parking Garage will become the new location for ride app pickups and drop-offs, moving the site away from the terminals. These vehicles will have their own designated entrance and exit, separate from those trying to park, Massport said.
