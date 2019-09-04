Man sentenced to serve one year in prison in sweeping tax evasion case that sunk a business

On Wednesday, Burm sat stoically in Suffolk Superior Court as the man both he and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office blame for the collapse of Burm’s business and personal finances was sentenced by a judge to spend the next 12 months in the Suffolk House of Correction.

The $4 million summer house on Martha’s Vineyard? Gone. The 50 people who once worked for Joseph W. Burm - all laid off. And the company that Burm started with a welding machine on a pickup truck but nurtured into a multi-million dollar steal fabrication business is now a long ago memory.

Advertisement

“I think it was justified what happened to him, but I don’t think justice has been served,’’ Burm told the Globe in an interview at the courthouse. “If he had done his job, he and his family would be very well off right now along with my family.”

Harry Webster, a 57-year-old burly man wearing a short-sleeved plaid shirt was convicted this summer of stealing $230,500 from Burm and for failing to file state income taxes between 2006 and 2011. Rollins’ office urged Superior Court Judge Christopher Barry-Smith to send a signal about the massive impact white collar crime has on its victims, and sentence Webster to four years in state prison.

Barry-Smith disagreed and in a four-page decision concluded that Webster’s actions warranted incarceration, but rejected the idea that a state prison sentence would deter Webster - or anyone else running a company - from secretly stealing money from their employer.

“Even a short sentence of incarceration may prove meaningful to deter white-collar crime,’’ the judge wrote in his sentencing decision. “With respect to punishment, virtually any period of incarceration would be impactful for Mr. Webster.”

The judge also ordered Webster to spend four years on probation. After his release from prison Webster will be under house arrest and a curfew for 18 months, but will be allowed to work during the day and not be required to wear a GPS device, the judge ruled.

Advertisement

According to court records and Burm, Webster was already a veteran in the construction industry when he was hired to be the general manager for Tuckerman Steel in 1998 in Massachusetts and during the next 11 years he eventually was earning a top salary of $300,000 annually.

Burm said that when his company landed a $15 million contract to provide steel to the Big Dig highway construction project, he stepped away from daily operations and built a summer retreat on Martha’s Vineyard. “I was enjoying life and he was getting paid to do what he was doing. Unfortunately, that’s not the way it went.”

According to prosecutors and Burm, Webster drew the attention of the Department of Revenue over his taxes in 2013, leading Burm to discover more company money had disappeared than Webster was eventually convicted of stealing.

The Department of Revenue is not seeking to collect back taxes, but Rollins’ office is pushing to have Webster pay Brum at least some of the money he was convicted of stealing. His defense attorney, Edward F. McLaughlin told the judge he doubted Webster as a convicted felon will ever be able to find a job that pays enough to compensate Burm.

The judge ordered a hearing for Oct. 3 to map out a restitution plan for Webster.

Advertisement

Burm said he went through a “couple of tough years” financially as the assets he built up over time dissipated with the collapse of Tuckerman Steel. He has, however, managed to hang onto the South Shore house he built himself 30 years ago.

Burm is now 63 years old. When he graduated from high school, he worked for six years for Conrail when it was the primary railroad freight company in the Northeast. Drawing on his prior employment, Burm has returned to the railroad industry, working as a machinist for Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail system.

“It’s a terrible crime.’’ he said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.