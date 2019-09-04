Man suffers ‘puncture wounds’ in East Boston

A man who appeared to be in his early 20s was hospitalized after suffering several “puncture wounds” in East Boston late Tuesday night, according to Boston police.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 36 West Eagle St. around 11:23 p.m. for a report of a man down, Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, wrote in an e-mail Wednesday.

The officers arrived to find a man who was bleeding and after some investigation discovered that the man had multiple puncture wounds, according to Tavares. He was taken to a local hospital, where his medical condition was unknown, Tavares said.