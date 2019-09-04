Mass. to receive $90 million in federal funding to combat opioid crisis

“Over the past decade, reporting of mortality data has improved substantially, mainly due to improvements in reporting by state vital records offices,” the health services department said in a statement.

The funding is part of more than $1.8 billion the US Department of Health Services is giving to states to expand access to treatment and support “near real-time data on the drug overdose crisis.”

Federal authorities have committed more than $90 million to Massachusetts over two years to combat the opioid crisis, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The number of people who died from opioid-related overdoses in Massachusetts dropped by 4 percent in 2018, the second consecutive year to show a slight drop-off, according to data released earlier this year.

Nearly 2,000 lives were lost in 2018 — more than double the number just five years earlier, according to the data.

An analysis released earlier this year revealed that the opioid crisis is complex. According to that analysis, the vast majority of people who died of opioid-related overdoses in Massachusetts had taken other drugs along with heroin and fentanyl, including stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine. Only 17 percent had taken opioids and nothing else.

“Our country is seeing the first drop in overdose deaths in more than two decades, more Americans are getting treatment for addiction, and lives are being saved,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in the statement. “At the same time, we are still far from declaring victory.”

Other New England states are also receiving state opioid response grants from the federal government. Maine will receive $11 million in funding, Connecticut $28 million, Rhode Island $31 million, New Hampshire nearly $58 million, and Vermont $10 million, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

