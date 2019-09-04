Nestlé to close Taunton site, lay off 49 employees

The company plans to permanently close the Nestle facility at 455 John Hancock Road by the end of this year, according to a filing with the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development last month.

“Employees in the Nestlé Retail Sales Workforce and Nestlé Deep Frozen Supply Chain are impacted by this restructure,” Penny Finley, of Nestle’s human resources department, wrote in the notice, dated Aug. 16.

All 49 employees have been notified that they will be laid off, Finley wrote. These employees include delivery drivers, retail merchandisers, and sales representatives.

Layoffs will begin Oct. 18 and may continue until the site closes, the notice said.

The company’s decision to transition to a warehouse model for its pizza and ice cream businesses was announced earlier this year. To save costs, Nestlé wants to ship these products — which includes brands such as Dreyer’s, Haagen-Dazs, and Skinny Cow — to warehouses, instead of directly to stores.

Steve Presley, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé USA, said the restructuring will allow the company to take advantage of their existing warehouse network, which is already used for frozen meals and snacks.

“As we continue to focus on driving long-term profitable growth, leveraging a simpler route to market unlocks resources we can use to fuel our efforts in demand generation, such as product innovation and brand building,” Presley said in a May statement.

Presley said the closure of eight company-owned frozen distribution centers would result in the layoffs of employees. Approximately 4,000 workers nationwide are expected to be laid off as a result of this restructuring, according to Bloomberg.

