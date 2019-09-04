New England news in brief

The state of New Hampshire plans to appeal a judge’s ruling that its method for funding public schools is unconstitutional. A notice of appeal filed with the state Supreme Court last week was made public Wednesday. Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff ruled in June that the funding formula is inaccurate, based on calculations by lawmakers that don’t take into account the real costs of transportation, teachers, or facilities. He responded to a lawsuit by the ConVal, Mascenic, Winchester, and Monadnock school districts against the state, the Department of Education and Commissioner Frank Edelblut, and Gov. Chris Sununu.(AP)

East Providence, R.I.

Applications to charter schools increase

Rhode Island has seen an 11 percent increase in the number of students applying to charter schools, with enough spots for only about 1,800 this school year. More than 10,300 students applied for the spring lottery, compared with more than 9,200 students who applied last year. Students often apply to multiple schools, so there were about 20,000 total applications. Critics say charters take funds from traditional public schools and increase education costs. Supporters cite better student performance and smaller class sizes. Rhode Island has 25 charters with more than 30 locations across the state. About 9,000 students are enrolled. (AP)

Portland, Maine

Lobstermen drop support of whale plan

An organization that represents Maine’s lobster fishermen is pulling support of a proposed plan to protect endangered right whales. There are only about 400 of the whales, which are prone to entanglement in fishing gear. The Maine Lobstermen’s Association says it’s taken a closer reading of the science behind the plan, which a federal team recommended in April. Association executive director Patrice McCarron said federal data show the lobster fishery is, in fact, ‘‘the least significant cause of right whale serious injury or mortality.’’ Adoption of the plan is likely to result in reduction of lobster fishing lines in the water. McCarron said it would put too much of the onus on the lobster industry. (AP)