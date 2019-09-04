Police dog tracks down Springfield man who allegedly fled from police Wednesday
A police dog tracked down a man who allegedly crashed his car while driving under the influence and fled on foot in Springfield early Wednesday morning, police said.
At around 1:45 a.m., State Police troopers on Interstate 391 in Chicopee tried to stop a Honda Accord for failing to stay within marked lanes and driving with a headlight out, State Police said in a statement.
The driver of the car, later identified by police as Alexi Heredia-Arroyo, 27, of Springfield, allegedly refused to stop and exited the interstate onto Center Street, police said.
The troopers did not pursue Heredia-Arroyo, but a short time later found the Honda Accord crashed and unoccupied in Memorial Square at the intersection of Main Street and Plainfield Street in Springfield, police said. Heredia-Arroyo had allegedly driven over the curb and into the bushes in the middle of the traffic rotary, Lieutenant Thomas Ryan, a State Police spokesman, said.
Police dog Kody and State Police troopers began to track Heredia-Arroyo from the crashed car. They tracked him for two blocks before finding and arresting him, police said.
Heredia-Arroyo was charged with failure to stop for police, operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, lights violation, and marked lanes violation, police said.
Heredia-Arroyo was arraigned in Springfield District Court Wednesday morning, police said.
