Police dog tracks down Springfield man who allegedly fled from police Wednesday

At around 1:45 a.m., State Police troopers on Interstate 391 in Chicopee tried to stop a Honda Accord for failing to stay within marked lanes and driving with a headlight out, State Police said in a statement.

A police dog tracked down a man who allegedly crashed his car while driving under the influence and fled on foot in Springfield early Wednesday morning, police said.

The driver of the car, later identified by police as Alexi Heredia-Arroyo, 27, of Springfield, allegedly refused to stop and exited the interstate onto Center Street, police said.

The troopers did not pursue Heredia-Arroyo, but a short time later found the Honda Accord crashed and unoccupied in Memorial Square at the intersection of Main Street and Plainfield Street in Springfield, police said. Heredia-Arroyo had allegedly driven over the curb and into the bushes in the middle of the traffic rotary, Lieutenant Thomas Ryan, a State Police spokesman, said.

Police dog Kody and State Police troopers began to track Heredia-Arroyo from the crashed car. They tracked him for two blocks before finding and arresting him, police said.

Heredia-Arroyo was charged with failure to stop for police, operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, lights violation, and marked lanes violation, police said.

Heredia-Arroyo was arraigned in Springfield District Court Wednesday morning, police said.

