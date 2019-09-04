Quincy woman sentenced to 5 years for sex trafficking

“Traffickers like this defendant continue to use illicit bodyworks establishments as fronts for criminal activity,” Healey said in the statement. “This illegal business model needs to be disrupted and we’ll continue to fight human trafficking in all its forms.”

Feng Ling Liu, 53, pleaded guilty in Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton to three counts each of trafficking in persons for sexual servitude, conspiracy to traffic persons for sexual servitude, deriving support from prostitution, transacting in laundered money, and keeping a house of ill fame, the statement said.

A Quincy woman was sentenced to five years in state prison after she pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges related to trafficking sex using three Massachusetts massage and bodyworks businesses as fronts, according to a statement Wednesday from Attorney General Maura Healey.

Liu trafficked women between New York and Feng Health Center in East Longmeadow, Hadley Massage Therapy in Hadley, and Massage Body Work in Framingham, according to the statement.

She advertised sexual services for a fee, scheduled appointments, arranged transportation, and recruited victims, who lived inside the the businesses and were dependent upon her for food, transportation, and other basic needs, Healey said.

In the house where Liu operated Hadley Massage Therapy, some of the women she trafficked lived in “makeshift sleeping quarters” and said they hadn’t left the building since arriving, according to court records reviewed by the New England Center for Investigative Reporting for the Globe.

Investigators found semen and sperm on massage tables, towels, blankets, doors, and walls, the records showed.

Liu kept most of the profits and used them to pay for travel, automobiles, and jewelry, according to Healey. She was arrested in December 2016, along with her husband and daughter, after a monthslong investigation by Massachusetts, New York, federal, and local authorities, Healey said.

