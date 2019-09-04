A woman who died almost 20 years ago gave Billerica firefighters $146,000 in her will. No one is completely sure why

Sylvia Cabral, a Scottish-born Billerica resident who died in June 2000, left 50 percent of her estate to Billerica firefighters on Aug. 14, according to her obituary in the Lowell Sun and John Curran, the Billerica town manager.

The Billerica Fire Department received a mysterious $146,000 donation last month from the estate of a woman who died almost 20 years ago, officials said.

“She wanted it for ‘infrared cameras or goggles,’ word for word out of her will,” Cole said. “Normally, we carry a handheld thermal-imaging camera which allows us to see through smoke. This will attach to the mask and leave our members hands-free to carry other tools. It gives us the ability to use our tools and do our jobs without carrying cameras.”

Officials suspect Cabral earmarked the money for the department because of a devastating Worcester fire in 1999 that killed six firefighters. The men could not find their way out of a smoke-filled abandoned warehouse, according to Globe archives. A rescue team used thermal imaging cameras, but could not find their fallen comrades.

“A lot of talk and news reports at the time said that if this technology had been used, lives could’ve been saved. That was the only connection we could really make,” Cole said.

Firefighters were shocked when they learned about the donation, Cole said.

“We do get donations every now and then, whether it’s from someone who passed away or companies that donate, but never to this amount. And the fact that there’s no family members, no one to talk to to thank, unfortunately, left us with a lot of questions,” Cole said.

It took the department 19 years to receive the money because Cabral’s estate only became available when her friend, who was living in her house under the terms of the will, died in March 2018, Curran said.

Cabral, who died at 61, left the other half of her estate to two churches, in Provincetown and Scotland, Curran said.

Officials are considering placing a plaque outside Billerica’s public safety memorial to honor her gift to the town, Curran said.

“We’re also going to have a plaque dedicated to her at the fire station,” Cole said. “We would like to remember her for what she’s going to allow us to do in the department.”

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.