Amid powerful storms, tornado touched down in Connecticut

By Cynthia Fernandez Globe Correspondent,September 5, 2019, 7 minutes ago

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado briefly touched down in Connecticut as powerful thunderstorms swept across New England Wednesday.

With wind gusts of up to 90 miles per hour, the EF-1 tornado touched down in Tolland County around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, meteorologist Bill Simpson said.

The two-mile-long twister travelled from Coventry, . to Mansfield and caused minimal damage, Simpson said.

It touched down about 20 miles from Hartford, Simpson said.

