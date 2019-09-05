Andover man arrested in New Hampshire for placing spy camera in bathroom
An Andover man was arrested Thursday for allegedly placing a “micro spy camera” in a bathroom used by his teenage niece at a relative’s home in Barnstead, N.H., authorities said.
Daniel Powell, 58, was charged with violation of privacy, and was processed at the police station in Barnstead, according to police.
While visiting relatives there last month, Powell “ . . . surreptitiously placed the camera in the bathroom in an attempt to secretly record his niece,” the statement said.
Barnstead police also executed a search warrant on Powell’s home on Lovejoy Road in Andover, and confiscated a laptop computer, cellphone, and other electronic devices, the statement said.
Advertisement
He is due in the Laconia District Court on Nov. 7.
Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CynthFernandez.