Andover man arrested in New Hampshire for placing spy camera in bathroom

An Andover man was arrested Thursday for allegedly placing a “micro spy camera” in a bathroom used by his teenage niece at a relative’s home in Barnstead, N.H., authorities said.

Daniel Powell, 58, was charged with violation of privacy, and was processed at the police station in Barnstead, according to police.

While visiting relatives there last month, Powell “ . . . surreptitiously placed the camera in the bathroom in an attempt to secretly record his niece,” the statement said.